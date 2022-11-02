Residents of Kells village in County Kilkenny to hold public meeting over mast plans

A County Kilkenny community’s set to ramp up its opposition to a mast in their area.

Last year Eircom applied for planning permission for a 15metre, or 50foot, high telecommunications piece at its telephone exchange in the centre of the village.

The county council refused it but the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala and overturned.

Planning consultant Peter Thompson is a resident of the area and says the community would like to challenge that, but the costs are too high.

And he’s been telling our Sue Nunn that a public meeting’s to take place tonight (Wednesday, 2nd November) to see where they can turn to get answers to their questions: