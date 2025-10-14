Firework fears are growing in Ferrybank following an incident in a public amenity.

Parents who arrived at the long-sought for playground and park in recent days with their children were left frustrated to see a lot of damage caused, at least some of which appears to be linked to what some may put down to festive fun as Hallowe’en draws near.

The Ferrybank Community Newsletter carried a message from a resident noting “Hello. Today I went for a walk in the park with my child and I saw this. When will we finally feel safe? When will the Garda do something at last? Does a tragedy really have to happen before they finally take action?”

John Hayes is its administrator and has been outlining the concerns of what could happen;