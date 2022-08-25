Resignation of Junior Minister Robert Troy might prompt ethics legislation review says Deputy John McGuinness

The resignation of Fianna Fail’s Robert Troy should spark a review of the ethics legislation.

The Junior Minister stepped down last night in wake of the controversy surrounding his failure to fully declare his property interests in the Dáil register.

Party colleague and Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has told KCLR News that he’s not surprised that it’s ended this way.

And he adds he’s long campaigned for an examination of the country’s ethics legislation in terms of its use and extent.

“There needs to be absolute clarity around what is required and there is a need for an updating of the legislation,” said deputy McGuinness.

“It needs to take into account, not just politicians, civil servants, and public servants, and there’s a lot that is missing from the legislation so maybe this will be an opportunity that government will take to bring about a more comprehensive piece of legislation capturing all of the challenges that are faced by people in office at any level in these modern times” he added.