Restaurants Association of Ireland looking for amendment to level 3 for December

Government Ministers are reportedly considering allowing pubs to open after level 5, as long as they shut by 10pm.

The Sunday Times reports that there’s a ‘political appetite’ to open the pubs and restaurants, in an attempt to stop private parties from happening.

Measures included could mean closing off licences earlier than pubs and limiting the number of customers at a table to just four people.

Restaurants Association of Ireland Chief Executive, Adrian Cummins says only-outdoor dining, like it was in level 3, won’t work: he said it’s not viable for their industry. He also said he believes the industry won’t open for December if it’s level 3 restrictions. As it stands we are looking for an amendment to level 3 to allow for indoor dining.