Pubs to stay shut as current Covid-19 restrictions to remain in place for next three weeks

The Government has decided that the current public health measures will remain as they are.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says pubs bars, hotel bars, night clubs and casinos will remain closed and limits of 50 people for gatherings indoors and 200 outdoors remain unchanged.

The current measures will be reviewed in three weeks.

Face coverings will be mandatory in shops and shopping centres from next Monday 10 August.

Malta, Cyprus, San Marino, Gibraltar and Monaco have been removed from the Green List.