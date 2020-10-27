Retailers & road users in Carlow & Kilkenny “broadly compliant” re level 5 restrictions according to senior gardai

Gardai have been calling to supermarkets over the weekend to ensure they’re blocking off items they’re not meant to be selling.

The Tanaiste says retailers are only allowed sell essential items and not clothes or toys.

Retailers & road users here though have been broadly compliant to the new regulations according to Roads and Policing Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny Anthony Farrell.

He’s told KCLR news “An Garda Siochana had continued Operation Fanacht over the bank holiday weekend with a combination of static and rolling checkpoints in county Kilkenny & county Carlow”.

Inspector Farrell adds “As part of An Garda Siochana’s Operation Fanacht gardai have inspected retail outlets over the bank holiday weekend throughout both county Kilkenny & county Carlow to ensure compliance with government guidelines on level 5 restrictions, engagement with retailers has been very positive, in a small number of cases garda engagement will result in return visits next week where it’s anticipated there will be full compliance.”