Return to Ratheniska on the cards for National Ploughing Championships

It’s a return to Ratheniska for the National Ploughing Championships next year.

The Co Laois site drew 277,000 people to this year’s event just weeks ago and now is set to replicate that from the 19th to the 21st of September, 2023.

The central location and surrounding road and rail network have proved popular with organisers calling it the ‘perfect spot’.

National Ploughing Assistant Managing Director, Anna Marie McHugh says “It was a great venue this year for national and world, it’s fantastic land and it really worked for the event and then the location is ideal for access as well so on all angels it’s an excellent venue and we talked to the mainland owners and they were happy to take it back for one more year so we took the opportunity”.

Anna May McHugh also congratulated all of the winners who were awarded at last evening’s prize-giving ceremony.

Supreme World Ploughing Conventional Champion Eamonn Tracey from Carlow will again represent Ireland in next year’s World Ploughing Contest in Latvia. And Supreme World Ploughing Champion John Whelan from Wexford will take part in the Reversible Class.