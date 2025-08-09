Everyone should immerse themselves some way in art, it’s great for the head, and your soul

That’s the view of one of the exhibitors at this year’s Kilkenny Arts Festival.

The 10-day event kicked off on Thursday night and runs until the 17th of August.

With music, laughs, literature and theatre, there’s something for everyone.

Doris is a local and she told KCLR what she’s looking forward to this year.

“Kilkenny is a city where you can find all kinds of artists, local, well-known, but they all seem to come together very well to show what Kilkenny is all about, the lighting of the Castle, I find quite amazing, because it incorporates new technology with history, they combine together and they do it very nicely.”