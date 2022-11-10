Revised vision for North Quays project as new developer is named as Harcourt Developments

Harcourt Developments have been named now as the new developers for the North Quay’s in Ferrybank.

The company, who are behind Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, have come up with a revised vision for the major project.

Yesterday the Government confirmed a €170 million euro investment with that funding set to deliver the public infrastructure that will serve both the Strategic Development Zone (SDZ site) and the public, including enhanced access routes, an integrated transport hub and the sustainable transport bridge.

The award of a contract for the construction of this public infrastructure project is imminent and works will be complete in 2025.

The proposed development also places a significant emphasis on improving the public realm through investment in new civic spaces, pedestrian facilities, and high-quality transport infrastructure which will connect Waterford and the South-East Greenways.

Harcourt already has the Titanic Quarter in it’s portfolio and the Park West Plaza in Dublin but it has also worked on developing several shopping centres including Laois Shopping Centre, Limerick’s Parkway and Donaghmede in Dublin.

They are now engaging with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) on structuring an investment proposal for developing the site that would be capable, subject to due diligence and the necessary approvals, of attracting capital on a commercial basis.

The direct benefit to Waterford of the investment in the SDZ Site is anticipated to be in excess of €350m over the next six years, with 200 people employed during construction and between 1,200 and 1,500 people employed in phase one of the development from 2025.