Ribbons cut on three projects across Inistioge and Graignamanagh in County Kilkenny

Three new local amenities in two Kilkenny areas were officially opened this week.

All were unveiled on Wednesday (25th May), one after the other, by outgoing Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty is a person who likes to ‘clear the decks’ and with her last full local authority meeting behind her, her focus is now on ensuring a range of projects are revealed to the public before she hands over her chain.

First stop for the latest run was at the Woodstock Estate. KCLR was there last year for the opening of the revamped Tea Rooms (more on that here) but this time it was for the Woodstock Waterfall Loop Walk.

It sees the network of Victorian pathways uncovered and includes a stop at the Brownsford Stream Waterfall:

An oasis of calm. Brownsford Stream Waterfall on grounds of Woodstock Estate in #Inistioge #Kilkenny pic.twitter.com/zXL76leE9S — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) May 26, 2022

Details of the works which were recently completed and reaction to the outcome here:

Next, it was onto Graignamanagh for the first of two functions, the official opening of the town’s Men’s Shed.

Graignamanagh Men’s Shed officially opened by Chair of @KilkennyNotices Cllr Fidelis Doherty pic.twitter.com/tUnQ8fMU1X — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) May 25, 2022

Though the group’s been in operation since 2018, members recently acquired a building on Convent Road which was revamped and is being put to great use as some of the crew have been telling KCLR:

There was then a short walk up the road to Upper Main Street for the official opening of the Abbey Hall Community Recreational Area Enhancement Scheme: