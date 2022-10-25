Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s fifth Prime Minister in six years

Rishi Sunak will this morning become Britain’s fifth Prime Minister in just over six years.

Mr Sunak won the Conservative leadership race yesterday after the only other remaining candidate – Penny Mordaunt – pulled out.

He becomes the youngest PM in 200 years.

John Nolan of the Carlow Association in London has been telling KCLR that he thinks he is the person to lead the tory party out of this unstable period

“We felt that this time around with his backing, with his background as well as chancellor and working up through the ranks, he’s the guy to lead us to stability, so I’m hoping this is the end of it,” said John.