Carlow fire services have confirmed they were called out to their first gorse fire of the season on Wednesday night.

Local firefighters tackled the blaze at Corrubut Gap, close to the Nine Stones, on Mount Leinster.

There are concerns we could see more while the current dry and mild weather conditions persist.

Wicklow fire service also dealt with a fire at Aghowle hill, close to the Carlow border, earlier this week