1-in-10 risk of worst ‘snow event’ in 12 years as cold snap expected next week

There’s a risk of a snow event as bad as 2010 over the next few weeks, according to local Forecaster Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather.

The warm and wet autumn is well and truly gone with temperatures set to drop steadily over the next few days.

It’d expected to go down to -6C at nighttime by midweek and barely get above freezing by day in a cold snap that’s likely to last weeks

We could be facing into a three-week long freeze with snow and ice according to some of the weather models.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather also says some of the models are showing a perfect storm of conditions that could be the worst we’ve seen in 12 years but it’s a ”10% chance”.

He says we know for certain that’s it’s going to get much colder next week but it’s too early to know yet if it’ll be as bad as 2010.