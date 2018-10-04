Road closed after collision between ambulance and tractor in Kilkenny

An ambulance involved in a crash in Kilkenny earlier was on its way to a call.

The collision between it and a tractor happened on the Castlecomer to Athy Road shortly after 2 o’clock this afternoon.

KCLR News understands it happened when the ambulance – which had its blue lights on – attempted to overtake the tractor.

There was no patient on board at the time though and no-one was injured.

That stretch of road was closed for almost two hours but is now fully cleared.