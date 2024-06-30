Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious crash at the junction of the N80 and N81 at Closh Cross, Ballon, Carlow.

The road is currently closed due to a collision involving a motorcycle and a bus

The motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non life threatening injuries.

The road will remain closed for a number of hours, local diversions are in place,

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses or anyone travelling the road at the time who may have dashcam footage.