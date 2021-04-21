Road in North Kilkenny closed following oil spillage

A north Kilkenny route’s been closed following a hydraulic oil spill.

It happened on the Gathabawn Road between Johnstown and Cullohill with the stretch from Beggar’s Cross to the junction on the Rock Road shut from 9:30am.

It’s as fire personnel from Urlingford are dealing with the spillage of oil that’s typically more difficult to remove.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for at least the next few hours.