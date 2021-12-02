Road remains closed following fatal crash in South Kilkenny

A woman has died following a serious crash in Glenmore yesterday evening.

The collision involving 2 cars happened at Gaulstown at around 6.30pm.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women, two aged in their 20s and one in her late teens, have been taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

The Waterford to New Ross road through Glenmore remains closed for a forensic examination this morning.

Anyone travelling between Waterford and New Ross is advised to divert via Mullinavat and avoid Glenmore completely.

Meanwhile Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them in Thomastown on 056 7754150