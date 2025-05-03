Market Street in Thomastown has reopened following an incident yesterday evening where structural damage was caused to the Bridge causing major traffic disruption.

It’s understood that the road “erupted” according to eye witnesses, caused by a burst water main which resulted in some damage to local businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services attended the scene but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Crews from Kilkenny County Council carried out emergency repairs overnight and its understood the road reopened at around 4am this morning.