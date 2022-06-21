Road safety concerns for school children in Carlow and Kilkenny raised as another academic year draws to a close

Road safety concerns for school children have been raised as another academic year draws to a close.

Parents are being urged to consider where they park and their driving behaviour around school drop-off and pick-up times.

The issue arose following contact from a concerned listener who had a close call with a car while collecting a young child from a Carlow school recently.

Councillor Fergal Browne is a school principal locally who says people are in a hurry but safety should be a priority.

While Cycling Officer with Kilkenny County Council Catriona Corr says ultimately we need to make it as safe as possible for children.

