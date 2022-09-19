Road users through Hacketstown warned of possible delays with three weeks of works set to get underway by Carlow County Council

Three weeks of traffic restrictions roll out from today (Monday, 19th September) in Hacketstown.

Temporary measures in the form of traffic lights and single lane closure, will roll out on the R747 Kiltegan Road, between Hacketstown Bridge (River Derreen) and Kilmacart (L20045).

They’re in play daily between 8am and 4:30pm, continuing to Friday, 7th October with road users warned to expect delays.

Full access will be maintained at all times for residents and landowners in the works site’s vicinity and to Hacketstown Cemetery.