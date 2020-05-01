Govt ‘Roadmap’ to easing restrictions revealed
The Roadmap will start from May 18th if the Covid-19 number allow and the 5th phase will be on August 10th.
The Roadmap will start from May 18th, from which point our country will re-open in a slow, phased way. The plan sets out five stages for unlocking restrictions, at three week intervals.
As we ease restrictions, the rate of the virus in the community will be constantly monitored by the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Government.
There are 5 phases in the Roadmap to ease restrictions. Each phase consists of a menu of options will be considered by Government as it gradually opens up economic and social activities. Examples of the types of actions which will be considered under the various phases include:
Phase 1 (18th May)
· Allow outdoor meetings between people from different households
· Open up childcare for healthcare workers
· Phased return of outdoor workers
· Open retailers which are primarily outdoor or those which were open during first level of restriction (e.g. opticians)
· Opening of certain outdoor public amenities
Phase 2
· Allow visits to households
· Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers
· Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed
· Open public libraries
Phase 3
- Allow small social gatherings
- Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers in phased manner
- Return to work for those with low levels of interaction
- Open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit
- Open playgrounds
Phase 4
- Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis
- Return to work for those who cannot work from home
- Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)
- Opening of museums, galleries, places of worship
Phase 5
- Allow larger social gatherings
- Return to work across all sectors
- On a phased basis, commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions
- Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services