Govt ‘Roadmap’ to easing restrictions revealed

The Roadmap will start from May 18th, from which point our country will re-open in a slow, phased way. The plan sets out five stages for unlocking restrictions, at three week intervals.

As we ease restrictions, the rate of the virus in the community will be constantly monitored by the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Government.

There are 5 phases in the Roadmap to ease restrictions. Each phase consists of a menu of options will be considered by Government as it gradually opens up economic and social activities. Examples of the types of actions which will be considered under the various phases include:

Phase 1 (18th May)

· Allow outdoor meetings between people from different households

· Open up childcare for healthcare workers

· Phased return of outdoor workers

· Open retailers which are primarily outdoor or those which were open during first level of restriction (e.g. opticians)

· Opening of certain outdoor public amenities

Phase 2