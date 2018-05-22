Roads in Kilkenny had to be treated nearly twice as often last winter as previous winters

Roads in Kilkenny were treated nearly twice as often this winter as normal this winter with gritters out 104 nights compared to about 60 typically.

Emergency services,local authority staff, the defence forces, local media and various voluntary agencies were honoured by the county council last night for their work during the winter storms Ophelia and Emma.

They were hosted in the Town hall for a special celebration.

Director of Services, Tim Butler, told KCLR that the two weather events each required specific responses.