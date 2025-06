Roadworks are taking hold in South Kilkenny.

Resurfacing on the Carrick-on-Suir to Waterford Road begins on the Carrick Road in Mooncoin today (Monday, 16th June), continuing to Friday (.20th June).

Motorists can expect a stop / go between 8am and 6pm each day with delays expected.

Meanwhile, issues with the route are set to be raised during this evening’s meeting regarding the N25.