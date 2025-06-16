Concerns regarding a route that passes through south Kilkenny will be outlined at a special gathering later.

A public meeting’s been called to discuss safety issues on the N25, in particular the stretch between Glenmore and Slieverue which has been the scene of a number of accidents and fatalities.

The lack of funding for the road has been the subject of conversation at a number of council meetings and has been raised in the Dáil recently too, including by Sinn Féin Natasha Newsome Drennan and Fianna Fáil’s Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere.

While a static camera was set up in the area in a bid to encourage motorists to drive with caution.

The gathering’s due to go-ahead from 8pm at the Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue.