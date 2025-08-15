The Rose of Tralee is on the way and many are gearing up to cheer on those with local ties.

Carlow and Kilkenny each has its own representative every two years – this year Katie Ryan from Tullow is in the mix and she’s up against a number of others with links to our area, including Sydney, Australia’s Laura Foley, whose father is from Graignamanagh, and Katelyn Cummins from Laois.

Blackbog Road native Kathryn Thomas will co-host the televised event with Dáithí Ó Sé and just before departing for Kerry, she spoke with our Brian Redmond;