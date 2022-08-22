Rose of Tralee to hit TV screens tonight with one local contender and eight escorts too from Carlow and Kilkenny

The International Rose of Tralee Festival is reaching its annual peak as it returns to our TV screens this evening.

Molly Coogan from Castlecomer is the Kilkenny Rose this year but she’s not the only local representative involved.

Eight of this year’s escorts have connections to Carlow and Kilkenny.

And Ollie Hennessey is continuing his role as the show’s muscial director.

He’s been telling KCLR that a lot has changed in his 25 years doing the job.

Hear what he and MC Dáithí O’Sé had to say to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin: