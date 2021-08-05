Round Zero CAO offers due out today for those in Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of the country

4,800 prospective third level students will receive Round Zero CAO offers today.

A total of 6,163 are being issued to the likes of graduate entry medicine applicants, mature applicants and those who deferred from previous years.

Offers will be available to view online from 10am, and applicants will have until 3pm on August 10th to reply.

Vice President of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, Roisin O’Donohoe, says Leaving Cert students have a little while to wait just yet.

