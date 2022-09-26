KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Rower Inistioge GAA Club lodge planning application for new restaurant, cafe, and artisan food retail unit
A local GAA club has submitted plans for a new restaurant, cafe, and artisan food retail unit in Inistioge
Rower Inistioge GAA club has lodged a planning application with Kilkenny county council for the development in the village.
