Rower Inistioge GAA Club lodge planning application for new restaurant, cafe, and artisan food retail unit

If granted it would see two existing two-story semi-detached dwellings on Church Street converted.

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne26/09/2022
Church Street, Inistioge
A local GAA club has submitted plans for a new restaurant, cafe, and artisan food retail unit in Inistioge

Rower Inistioge GAA club has lodged a planning application with Kilkenny county council for the development in the village.

