Ruling on Carlow windfarm refused by local authority expected within six weeks

It’s likely to be another few weeks before a ruling is made on a wind farm proposed for Co Carlow.

The application for 7 wind turbines at Rossacurra, Cranemore, Aclare, Raheenleigh, Kilbrannish and Bealalaw was turned down by Carlow county council last year.

But that decision was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The case is currently at Inspectorate level and a decision is due by mid-March at the latest.