Rumbling skies and bright flashes set to continue today in Carlow and Kilkenny

Another yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carlow and Kilkenny.

They’re among nine counties set to have heavy showers with the risk of lightning and hail, according to a notice from Met Eireann.

It’s in place from 2pm this afternoon until 8pm this evening.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says “So a risk of thunderstorms developing further this afternoon and early this evening, moving east across the country so mainly affecting eastern and southern areas later this afternoon, a risk of torrential downpours, hail and thunder and lightning making for tricky conditions as sunshine gives way very quickly to thunderstorms”.

