Greens leader says all Covid restrictions to be lifted by end of October

The leader of the Green Party has indicated all restrictions will be eased by the end of October.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is meeting to finalise plans to end all restrictions.

NPHET has recommended waiting until 90 per cent of over 16s are fully vaccinated before restrictions are eased fully.

But Health Minister Stephen Donnelly doesn’t believe it’s necessary to wait as the vaccine uptake in young people is high.

Speaking on his way into today’s meeting, Minister Eamon Ryan says they were looking at relaxing all restrictions, with a return to full capacity on public transport his top priority.