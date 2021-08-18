KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Sadness in Kilkenny on death of “massively popular regular” at the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival
He passed away at home, surrounded by family
Comedian Sean Lock has died of cancer, aged 58.
The star’s agent says he passed away at home, surrounded by his family.
He was part of the lineup for the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival in Kilkenny over the years but is probably best known for his work on the TV show, 8 out of 10 Cats.
Organisers of the local event have tweeted this afternoon to say: