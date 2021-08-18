KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Sadness in Kilkenny on death of “massively popular regular” at the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival

He passed away at home, surrounded by family

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 18/08/2021
Image Cat Laughs Twitter

Comedian Sean Lock has died of cancer, aged 58.

The star’s agent says he passed away at home, surrounded by his family.

He was part of the lineup for the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival in Kilkenny over the years but is probably best known for his work on the TV show, 8 out of 10 Cats.

Organisers of the local event have tweeted this afternoon to say:

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 18/08/2021