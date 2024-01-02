Sadness in Kilkenny on death of star of sport and song John ‘Jack’ Kinsella

There’s huge sadness across Kilkenny on the death of John Kinsella.

Known as ‘Jack’ to his many friends, he was a popular local sportsman helping the county secure senior All Ireland hurling wins in 1967 and 1972, with more success with his own club Bennettsbridge.

He also dabbled in soccer and was a gifted golfer.

Working with cars for much of his life, his other passion was performing – in the sixties he was a member of The Capri Showband with John Travers and Jimmy Larkin before finding further fame in radio, initially in 1979 with KCR in Ballycallan before his daytime stint on Radio Kilkenny and then various spots on KCLR.

While in latter years, he was an integral part of Cairdeas, the Kilkenny Parkinson’s Choir.

But the role he favoured most was that of family man and he treasured wife Sheila, their children Jackie, Gerri, Owena and Daniel as well as his grandchildren.

Kilkenny GAA is leading the tributes – they posted the following on their website:

