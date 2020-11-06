KCLR News
Concerns for schoolchildren’s safety after hundreds defy Covid restrictions at Ballon funeral
Several hundred mourners attended the burial at Ballon Cemetery this afternoon.
Children had to be kept back at a Carlow school this afternoon after hundreds of people turned up for a funeral in defiance of the Covid restrictions.
A maximum of 25 people are allowed to attend funeral services under the Level 5 regulations but several hundred mourners attended the burial at Ballon Cemetery this afternoon.
Ballon National School asked parents to take extra care collecting their children as a result of the crowd, and the cars parked along both sides of the road.
Due to the extra traffic the kids were held back for a period of time to allow the crowds to disperse.