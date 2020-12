Safety concerns for parents over busy Kilkenny school route

Parents are very concerned about the safety of bringing kids to school on one busy Kilkenny road.

So says Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, who’s reinstating his call for something to be done about dangerous conditions on the Clinstown Road.

It comes as improvement works are making progress on the N77 route from Ballyragget to Ballinaslea.

Cllr Fitzpatrick says the route in Clinstown is just as dangerous, and should be similarly prioritised