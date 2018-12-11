Samaritans Day is underway

Samaritans Day is officially underway!

A major push to raise funds and awareness for the local Kilkenny/Carlow Samaritans takes place today with a range of events planned including coffee mornings and other festive fundraisers.

It all culimates in a special KCLR concert at Set Theatre from 7:30pm.

Over 100 listening volunteers are based in Kilkenny alone.

The charity also recently purchased a building that will provide adequate space for training needs.