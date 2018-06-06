Sammon liquidation will delay Carlow school projects
The Education Minister has admitted that Carlow school building projects will be delayed by the liquidation of a major construction company.

Richard Bruton has expressed his disappointment that Sammon Contracting didn’t manage to successfully exit examinership.

It’s involved in constructing at least seven schools, including Tyndall College in Carlow and Carlow college of further education.

But Minister Bruton says they’ll now all take longer to complete.

