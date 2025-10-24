The autumnal air reminds us that the hugely popular Savour Kilkenny Food Festival is set for its roll-out.

Traffic restrictions kick in on The Parade and Castle Road with the stretch closed from midday today (Friday), continuing to Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last minute preparations are underway there in the mini tented village which will be the epi centre for the event which includes more than 100 market stalls, cookery demonstrations, workshops, talks, films and dining occasions.

Team KCLR has a special focus for the Bank Holiday Monday:

Full programme here.