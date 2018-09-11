Savour Kilkenny Food Festival’s gearing up to be bigger & better than ever

The programme for Savour Kilkenny Food Festival’s been unveiled.

The Halloween Bank Holiday Weekend event is offering five days of foodie fun from October 25.

A local launch will take place on September 28 at Rothe House which Agriculture Minister Michael Creed’s expected to attend.

Marian Flannery is Festival Director and she says it looks set to be bigger & better than ever with over 90 events planned for the city & county.

She added that rural communities are very involved this year with this year also helped by Kilkenny winning the Foodie Destination of Ireland title.

