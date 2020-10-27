Savour Kilkenny moving online with ten weeks of foodie fun

Kilkenny’s annual festival of food may not have gone ahead over the weekend due to Covid-19 restrictions but plans are afoot for foodie fun later this year.

About 50,000 people tend to attend the spread in the city & county annually, generating significant income for the area.

The Savour team has come up with an online programme of events which is set to run for ten weeks from November 4.

Chairman of Savour Kilkenny Ger Mullally explained what people can expect from their online festival noting “On Wednesday nights at 7pm national celebrities and personalities and chefs and we will hope to have a number of those and locals who we love in Kilkenny as well, on Friday nights then at 8 o’clock we will be looking at Savour food stories, that’ll be people including entrepreneurs, farmers, growers, research people who’ve developed and marketed food over the years and they’ll be telling their story of how they did it and kids of course, we can’t forget the kids, and at 10am on Saturday mornings we’ll have sortof fun time for the kids, it’s called Savour kids”.

