Scam alert: Gardai issue warning over fake driving licence renewal scam

Gardai are warning the public about a scam that’s doing the rounds.

A fake Facebook page claiming to be the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) is inviting people to contact them via WhatsApp, to apply for or renew their driving licence.

The NDLS has been suspended until further notice stemming back to restrictions announced by the Government on 27 March.

When individuals contact the page or send their details via WhatsApp, they’re then seeking asked for payment of over €200. which is a scam to part people with their money.

Gardai say the NDLS does not have any official social media pages and this fraudulant page has been reported to Facebook to be removed.

At the time of the suspension, transport minister Shane Ross sought to allay fears of those with expiring or expired licences.

“I have asked my officials to immediately engage with the RSA to introduce measures that will address issues arising from the suspension of these services”, said Ross.

“It is critical that we give drivers as well as operators of commercial vehicles peace of mind in relation to the status of their licence, learner permit, NCT certificate or certificate of roadworthiness, especially if it has expired or is likely to expire during the period of the Covid19 health crisis.”

The official NDLS website can be found at NDLS.ie.