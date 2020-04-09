Scam artists still doing the rounds while people are confined to their homes says local Gardai

With more and more people confined to their homes we are being warned that the scam-artists are still operating.

One of the more sinister ones doing the rounds at the moment involves people getting a text message recommending that they ‘self isolate’ and asking the recipient to click on a link.

Local Gardaí are warning about it and reminding you that you might get a call from a member of the public health team who are working on contact tracing BUT they will not send you a text message.

The advice is to delete the text and do not follow the link.