Gardaí say they’re aware of scam emails impersonating senior officers of the force.

The messages contain false claims the recipient is under investigation for child sexual abuse offences and asks for money to resolve the matter.

In a social media post, Gardaí say they would never contact someone in this fashion and would never ask you to transfer money into a bank account.

They’re asking the public to delete these emails immediately and to contact your local Garda station if you have been contacted.