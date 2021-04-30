Flood of Social Protection scam texts targeting people in Kilkenny & Carlow

There been a flood of local people getting scam text messages this morning.

People across Carlow and Kilkenny are getting messages to their phones claiming to be from the department of Social Protection.

The scammers are looking for your PPS number and other personal details.

Local Gardai are warning you to be on the lookout for these messages particularly from 083 numbers and says you should never give out personal details in response to unsolicited texts or emails.