KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Scandanavian flat-pack furniture company reveals plans to open Carlow store in 2020
JYSK hope to have their new shop open by summer
It’s a good start to the new year on the jobs front locally.
Up to ten new full-time positions are expected to be created when a certain Scandinavian flat-pack furniture shop opens in Carlow.
Danish company JYSK are in negotiations to secure a premises in the town with a view to opening a local branch by next summer.
They already have shops in 52 different countries, with 5 so far in Ireland, including the Portlaoise store which opened last year.
County manager Roni Tuominen told KCLR news that Carlow is a good geographical fit for their Irish expansion plans.