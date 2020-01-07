Scandanavian flat-pack furniture company reveals plans to open Carlow store in 2020

It’s a good start to the new year on the jobs front locally.

Up to ten new full-time positions are expected to be created when a certain Scandinavian flat-pack furniture shop opens in Carlow.

Danish company JYSK are in negotiations to secure a premises in the town with a view to opening a local branch by next summer.

They already have shops in 52 different countries, with 5 so far in Ireland, including the Portlaoise store which opened last year.

County manager Roni Tuominen told KCLR news that Carlow is a good geographical fit for their Irish expansion plans.