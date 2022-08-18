Scene cordoned off in Kilkenny city after a woman was assaulted overnight

A scene remains cordoned off at the entrance to Church Lane in Kilkenny city after a woman was assaulted last night.

It happened at around 11.30pm and Gardaí are still at the scene this morning which is being examined.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Church Lane/Butts Green to contact them with any information.

It’s understood there may have been more than one assailant.

The woman was taken to St Luke’s Hospital for her injuries which are described as non life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056 7775000.