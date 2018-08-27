School bus seat shortage to be discussed at a special meeting this week

A special gathering to discuss the shortage of seats on school buses is to take place locally later this week.

In the past fortnight KCLR’s been hearing from numerous parents who’ve been left frustrated having discovered, within weeks of the start of the new term, that some of their children on concessionary tickets now have no transport to or from school.

They’re holding a gathering to talk through the issues at Butler House this Thursday from 7pm which members of the Oirechtas have been invited to.

Organisers include Paulstown Dad Gary English – on KCLR Live earlier he said his family members will do what they can to get their son into his secondary school in Kilkenny City where he started in sixth year today.