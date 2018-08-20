School bus shortage hits local families

It seems there’s a shortage of school bus places again this year.

With back to school now imminent a local Dad has raised the difficulties he has been having with trying to secure a seat on the bus into Kilkenny for his son who is heading into Leaving cert year.

Gary, who lives in Paulstown, told KCLR Live that its not the first time this has happened to them.

And he says they are not the only family affected with nine families in his general area alone without seats.