School Christmas celebrations to be curtailed in Carlow, Kilkenny & across the country

End-of-term school celebrations are to be restricted this year due to Covid-19.

New advice is to be issued to schools from the Department of Education.

Parents will not be able to attend end-of-term school celebrations such as nativity plays under public health guidelines.

Schools are to be told to record performances so parents and guardians can watch online.

The Irish Times reports that the Department of Education will issue new advice against gatherings at schools such as choirs or indoor music.

Outdoor class performances may be considered as alternative options.