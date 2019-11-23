School of Food in Thomastown, Kilkenny closing after five years in business

After five years in business, Thomastown’s School of Food is set to close.

The announcement was made at a gala dinner last night for the last class of chefs.

The venture had its official opening in January of 2015.

It was run as a not-for-proift, providing training in modern culinary techniques.

The School ceased trading as of last night and it’s understood financial difficulties are behind the decision.

A source has told KCLR News this morning that staff were told the school was now financially unsustainable as they could not attract enough paying students.

The overheads had also become too high.